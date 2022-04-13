Each day there are a number of events, screens, and celebrity spottings across the city. If that wasn’t enough, most of the celebrities are also rather active on social networking sites, sharing updates and images from their shoots, parties, events, or launches. Well, with so much happening it is rather difficult to keep track of the trending topics and images, keeping this in mind Bollywood Hungama brings to you some of the top trending pics from Bollywood. Ranging from, team Brahmastra wishing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for their wedding, to groom to be Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor celebrating 43 years of engagement, to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain and others arriving for pre-wedding functions, to security covering phone camera lenses at the wedding venue, to Pooja Bhatt flaunting her mehandi.

Team Brahmastra wishes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ahead of their wedding with a teaser from the song Kesariya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating back in 2018 when they started working on the film Brahmastra. While the film is yet to be released, the two actors are set to begin their journey as husband and wife. Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on April 14. Ahead of the wedding, on Wednesday, the team of Brahmastra shared a beautiful glimpse of the song 'Kesariya' from the film. The song was shot in Varanasi in March this year and features Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha. See More.

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu Kapoor celebrates 43 years of engagement with Rishi Kapoor with a throwback pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at the former's Bandra home. While the couple has kept mum about the impending nuptials, the wedding venue has been adorned with lights and flowers confirming the same. Ahead of the celebrity wedding, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her engagement ceremony with Rishi Kapoor. See image Here.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain and other family members arrive for pre-wedding functions

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at the former's Bandra home. While the couple has kept mum about the impending nuptials, the wedding venue has been adorned with lights and flowers confirming the same. The wedding festivities commenced on Wednesday morning at Ranbir's Bandra house, Vastu. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was seen arriving at the venue along with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her granddaughter. Check out images Here.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aadar Jain glam up as they arrive at Ranbir's residence for pre-wedding festivities

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a relationship for a while, are all set to get married on April 14. The actors have been keeping mum on their nuptials but on April 13, both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji unveiled a teaser of the song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra confirming that the two actors are getting married this week. The preparations are on in full swing on both the groom and bride's sides as festivities begin on April 13. The guests have begun to arrive at Ranbir Kapoor's ancestral residence Vastu. Early in the morning, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samaira were seen arriving at the venue. See more Images.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Security guards cover phone camera lens of people entering the premises of the wedding venue

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a relationship for a while, are all set to get married on April 14. The actors have been keeping mum on their nuptials but on April 13, both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji unveiled a teaser of the song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra confirming that the two actors are getting married this week. The preparations are on in full swing on both the groom and bride's sides as festivities begin on April 13. The wedding functions will be held at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vastu. See Pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Pooja Bhatt flaunts her mehendi as she leaves from Ranbir's house with father Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a relationship for a while, are all set to get married on April 14. Their pre-wedding functions commenced on Wednesday morning with their family members and close friends arriving at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vastu for the mehendi function in the afternoon. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were among the first to arrive at the venue followed by Ranbir's extended family members including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar jain among others. Check out more pictures Here.

