BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ramesh Taurani to produce Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic caper

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently, there were reports that following the success of Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1, the iconic father-son combo of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are all set to reunite for the fourth time on an out-and-out comic caper. There have been no reports with regards follow-up to this development. And now, we at Bollywood Hungama are bringing exclusive news for our readers.

We have learnt from our reliable sources that the comic caper is set to go on floors early next year and will be produced by renowned producer, Ramesh Taurani. "Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan have been committed to doing a film for a decade now and the stars have finally aligned. Back in 2013, David Dhawan had signed on with Ramesh Taurani to do a film with Salman Khan in the lead, but things didn't fall in place. The contract of trust is finally coming to reality as David's next with Varun Dhawan will be produced by Ramesh Taurani," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Ramesh Taurani is very excited to partner with his friend, David in a professional capacity. "Ramesh Taurani is a hands-on producer and is looking to mount the film on a big scale. He has promised his friend to go all out on the production front and give all the support that's needed to make this comic caper a reality. Unlike the previous association which left the Dhawan's unsatisfied, Ramesh Taurani has promised a theatrical release to the film," the source told us further.

The film is presently in the casting stage and will be announced sometime early next year.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunite; Bhediya actress says “miss you”, see photo

