The report covers more than 18,000 titles from around the globe and nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

Mission Majnu, RRR, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Shehzada in top 1000 in Netflix’s report on viewership data; find out the watch hours

Netflix has become the streaming platform to share comprehensive viewership data and what people are watching on the platform. Kicking off ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ which will be released twice a year, the streamer will be unveiling a detailed report of what the viewers have watched in six months. Amongst the Indian titles include Mission Majnu, RRR (Hindi), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shehzada and Class Season 1 on the top 1000 list.

Mission Majnu, RRR, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Shehzada in top 1000 in Netflix’s report on viewership data; find out the watch hours

Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released earlier in January this year, raked in 31.2 million watch hours viewership on the platform. This is followed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s RRR (Hindi) which garnered 29.4 million watch hours. Season 1 of Class, an Indian adaptation of the Spanish drama Elite, not only introduced new faces to the industry but also gained 27.7 million watch hours.

This is followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar garnering 27.1 million watch hours; Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada minting 24. 8 million viewership, Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero with 15.6 million viewership and so on.

The report covers more than 18,000 titles from around the globe and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. This includes the hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours; the premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and whether a title was available globally.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.