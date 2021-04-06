Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2021 | 3:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

RAM SETU: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez test negative for COVID 19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Akshay Kumar were to begin shooting for Ram Setu in Film City and the trio had recently visited Ayodhya for the Mahurat shot. The news of Akshay Kumar testing positive for COVID 19 went viral in no time. Also, 45 other people were tested positive from the team of Ram Setu. Needless to say, the shoot has been halted for the same and the makers have decided to let the set stay erect till the time they resume shooting a fortnight later.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha has isolated herself and has tested negative and so has Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress also posted a picture of checking up on her co-stars. With Akshay Kumar being hospitalized, his costars and fans are genuinely worried for his health. Take a look at the screenshot that Nushrratt posted.

All the three stars have a long list of films scheduled to shoot and release for this year and next.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar posts a picture of Nushrratt Bharuccha next to huge lunch boxes, gets his Bollywood humour on point

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal donate Rs 1…

Shraddha Kapoor to play a double role for…

SCOOP: After Mithali Raj, Taapsee Pannu to…

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Sriram…

Varun Dhawan to play a handicapped cop in…

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification