Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to Baba Siddique’s murder following Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s claim: “He is under the protection of the government…”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has expressed his shock over the recent murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra MLA and National Congress Party leader. Siddique was tragically shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12, 2024. The incident has left both the political and Bollywood communities in disbelief and mourning.

Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to Baba Siddique’s murder following Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s claim: “He is under the protection of the government…”

Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to Baba Siddiqui’s murder

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 14, Varma reflected on the horrifying nature of the crime, raising several critical questions about the motivations behind it. “A lawyer turned gangster wants to take revenge for a deer’s death by killing a superstar. He orders his gang of 700, which he recruited through Facebook, to first kill a big politician who is a close friend of the star,” he stated..

Varma further elaborated on the alleged circumstances surrounding the perpetrator. He suggested that the individual responsible for the crime is currently under government protection while incarcerated, with operations allegedly being directed from abroad. “The police can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the government in a jail and his spokesman speaks from abroad,” Varma claimed.

Reflecting on the situation, Varma speculated about the potential for a film inspired by these events. He expressed doubt about whether a Bollywood writer could realistically depict such a storyline without facing criticism for its implausibility. “If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever,” he concluded.

A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER’S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700 , which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR ..

The POLICE can’t catch him because… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 14, 2024

Details of Baba Siddiqui’s murder

The motive behind Siddique's murder remains unclear, with multiple theories emerging. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility through a Facebook post, citing Siddique's alleged connections to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The post also included a warning directed at those associated with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, suggesting potential repercussions. Notably, earlier in April 2024, an attack on Salman’s residence had been linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, indicating a deeper conflict.

The last rites of Baba Siddique were conducted with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13. Despite efforts to save him after the shooting, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Lilavati Hospital.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty mourn the demise of Baba Siddiqui; Riteish Deshmukh, Shamita Shetty pen heartfelt notes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.