Baba Siddique, one of the most respected political figures in Maharashtra who has served as the MLA in the suburban Bandra constituency in Mumbai for three years along with being the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, and Labour, passed away in a shocking incident on Saturday, October 12. The 66-year-old politician succumbed to gun shot wounds fired by three attackers on the eve of Saturday outside the office of his son Zeeshan, who is also the MLA of Bandra East. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians who were shocked to hear the news expressed their grief on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh took to the social media platform to express his condolences and also demanded justice for Siddique’s family. Readers would be aware that Riteish’s late father and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh has shared a great bond with the late Siddiqui. Riteish penned a note saying, “Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to… pic.twitter.com/zjNLnspbrp — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2024



Priya Dutt, daughter of late iconic actor Sunil Dutt, who is also a politician, too penned a long note expressing her grief as she said, “Today, I'm shaken to the by the news of Baba Siddique's tragic death, it has shocked me . Baba was more than a political associate; he was family. To my father, Baba Siddique was like a son, and to me, he was a brother and a dear friend. Throughout my father's political journey and beyond, he stood steadfast, by his side. When I entered politics, he guided me through its ups and downs, offering his unwavering support. His loss feels like the departure of a family member. My heart bleeds for Bhabhi, Zeeshan, and Arshia. May God grant them the resilience to bear this immense sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Farewell, dear brother.”

Today, I'm shaken to the by the news of Baba Siddique's tragic death, it has shocked me . Baba was more than a political associate; he was family.

To my father, Baba Siddique was like a son, and to me, he was a brother and a dear friend. Throughout my father's political journey… — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) October 12, 2024



Shamita Shetty added, “Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique.. !! What’s hapn!!! May his soul rest in peace n may god give his family the strength to deal with this terrible loss!! #ripbabasiddique”.

Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique.. !! What’s hapn!!! May his soul rest in peace n may god give his family the strength to deal with this terrible loss !! #ripbabasiddique — Shamita Shetty ???? (@ShamitaShetty) October 12, 2024



Meanwhile, along with Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and several Bollywood celebrities were seen visiting his residence to mourn his demise and personally share their condolence to his family.

We at Bollywood Hungama too extend our heartfelt condolence to Siddique's family.

