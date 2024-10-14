The second name in the list is that of Diljit Dosanjh.

Technology has made live easy for us in today’s times, especially with the advent of the internet. However, this has also given rise to online frauds or scammers who loot people by fooling them on some pretext or the other. Among the techniques used, a common one is to use the name of celebrities in order to achieve their evil goal.

Orry tops the list of celebrity names used by online scammers, is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt

Now, McAfee, a firm that provides cyber security products, has come up with the list of top 10 celebrities whose names are most often used by online scammers to trick people. The list has been shared by Marketing Mind on their official Instagram page.

Surprisingly, the first name on the list is that of Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The youngster has rapidly risen in popularity in the last couple of years after being spotted with big celebrities in almost every big Bollywood party. Interestingly, he has left behind superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The second name in the list is that of Diljit Dosanjh, which is also a surprise. The other Bollywood celebrity who features in the top 10 is Deepika Padukone. The list also contains three cricket celebrities in the form of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Top 10 celebrity hacker hotlist at a glance:

Orry

Diljit Dosanjh

Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh

Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar

Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone

Aamir Khan

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

