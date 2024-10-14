comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.10.2024 | 5:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Orry tops the list of celebrity names used by online scammers, is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Orry tops the list of celebrity names used by online scammers, is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt

en Bollywood News Orry tops the list of celebrity names used by online scammers, is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt

The second name in the list is that of Diljit Dosanjh.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Technology has made live easy for us in today’s times, especially with the advent of the internet. However, this has also given rise to online frauds or scammers who loot people by fooling them on some pretext or the other. Among the techniques used, a common one is to use the name of celebrities in order to achieve their evil goal.

Orry tops the list of celebrity names used by online scammers, is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt

Now, McAfee, a firm that provides cyber security products, has come up with the list of top 10 celebrities whose names are most often used by online scammers to trick people. The list has been shared by Marketing Mind on their official Instagram page.

Surprisingly, the first name on the list is that of Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The youngster has rapidly risen in popularity in the last couple of years after being spotted with big celebrities in almost every big Bollywood party. Interestingly, he has left behind superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The second name in the list is that of Diljit Dosanjh, which is also a surprise. The other Bollywood celebrity who features in the top 10 is Deepika Padukone. The list also contains three cricket celebrities in the form of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Top 10 celebrity hacker hotlist at a glance:

Orry

Diljit Dosanjh

Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh

Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar

Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone

Aamir Khan

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Also Read: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on featuring in new campaign with Karan Johar: “No matter what the equation may be off camera…”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi's…

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty…

Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra…

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj…

Sharvari set to make her debut as a…

After 6 years of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification