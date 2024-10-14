Triptii Dimri is on a roll. Her supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023) made her the heartthrob of the nation. Earlier this year, she was seen in Bad Newz followed by last week’s release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She also features in the mega Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii Dimri was all set to have her fourth release of 2024, that is, Dhadak 2. But recently, it was reported that the film was pushed to next year. Bollywood Hungama has now found out the date that the makers are eying for Dhadak 2’s theatrical release.

Dhadak 2 delayed to 2025: Triptii Dimri’s release to hit theatres on February 21, 2025 – her birthday week!

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhadak 2 was earlier slated to release on November 22. It has been postponed and the producers – Dharma Productions – are looking at releasing the film on February 21, 2025. They feel it’s an ideal release date for their film since the two weeks before are crowded with releases.”

The source, however, added, “A final decision will be taken in a few weeks after which Dhadak 2’s new release will be announced.”

If Dhadak 2 arrives on February 21, it will be released in the birthday week of Triptii Dimri. The actress celebrates her birthday on February 23. Interestingly, the film will also clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Besides Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Interestingly, Dhadak (2018), which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, was the remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

During a round-table discussion for The Hollywood Reporter India, Anupama Chopra remarked that Dhadak’s impact was diluted as compared to the original and KJo, in reply said that it won’t be repeated in Dhadak 2. He said, “We haven’t held back at all. It’s as hard-hitting and as solid, without diluting the huge impact of the original.”

