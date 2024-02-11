comscore
Mithun Chakraborty suffers brain stroke; hospital authorities say he is 'fully conscious, well-oriented'

Mithun Chakraborty suffers brain stroke; hospital authorities say he is ‘fully conscious, well-oriented’

It was an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain and now the official statement has been released by the hospital authorities.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata following his complaints about chest pain on February 10, 2024. However, the latest update reveals that the actor reportedly suffered a brain stroke. It was an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain and now the official statement has been released by the hospital authorities. He was given the required treatment and is under observation.

Apollo Hospital issued an official statement on Saturday evening, as reported by Indian Express, which read, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was recently seen in the Bengali film Kabuliwala, helmed by Suman Ghosh.

