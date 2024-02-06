The Indian Film Industry was up for a shock on Tuesday morning when the reports started to float around that Sai Pallavi is no longer a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and she has been replaced by Janhvi Kapoor. Several debates started on social media in no time surrounding this Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sunny Deol film. Bollywood Hungama is here for give an exclusive FACT CHECK on the reportage.

SCOOP: Sai Pallavi is locked to play Sita in Ramayana; Janhvi Kapoor NOT approached

Our sources close to Ramayana have confirmed that the principal cast of Ramayana is locked. "While Ranbir Kapoor plays the part of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is cast to play Sita, Sunny Deol will be seen as Hauman and Yash is playing Raavan in Ramayana. The pre-production and prep work has begun as the makers are set to take the film on floors in March 2024," a source told Bollywood Hungama on anonymity.

When asked about Janhvi Kapoor's involvement in the film, the source reacted aggressively, "Nope, that's absolutely false. People with vested interest are trying to create confusion around the casting in the media and industry. Janhvi Kapoor was never approached for the part of Sita in Ramayana. It was always the choice between Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi," the source told us further.

Ramayana: Part One releases during the Diwali 2025 weekend. The makers will wrap up shooting for the film around July 2024, followed by a year long post production process.

