Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Junglee Pictures' next titled Doctor G. The announcement was made in December 2020. Now, they've found the leading lady in Rakul Preet Singh. The actress will play Dr. Fatima, a medical student.

The campus comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr. Uday Gupta and he is the college senior of Rakul Preet Singh's character.

Doctor G, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead protagonist, is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. She has directed dark comedy mini-series Afsos (Amazon Prime Video) and acclaimed short film, ‘Moi Marjaani’.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena has also penned the dialogues of this film.

