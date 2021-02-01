Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have welcomed their second child. They've become parents to a baby boy.

Kapil took to Twitter on Monday morning and wrote, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

Namaskaar ???? we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers ???? love you all ❤️ginni n kapil ???? #gratitude ???? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Kapil Sharma, recently during Q&A on Twitter, announced that his wife was pregnant with a second child. He also said he was going to take a break from The Kapil Sharma Show for his family as the creative team will work on revamping the show. Meanwhile, he will be seen in a Netflix series.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

