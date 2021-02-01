Bollywood Hungama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and a different leading man

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is certainly not done with his aborted dream-project Inshallah, the love story that was to feature Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Making a flash-decision, he closed down Inshallah and quickly moved on to Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in the title role.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah with new lead actor

But Inshallah remains in the back of Bhansali’s mind. “It is a beautiful simple timeless love story. Sanjay still wants to make it with Alia and a different leading man,” reveals a source close to the epic director.

The hero required for the part must be in the 50-plus category and a big star. Shah Rukh Khan is the obvious choice.

“But Shah Rukh Khan has already done a film – Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi — with Alia. So the novelty of seeing the two generation-challenged superstars exchanging emotions is gone. But who knows! It may be SRK only.  The important thing is to make Inshallah exactly the way SLB had envisaged it. And he will.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a female-centric film with Alia Bhatt after shelving Inshallah?

