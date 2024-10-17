Rakul urged her social media fam to always listen to the body and not push it further, asserting that it is an important lesson she learnt after this incident.

Just a day ago, Rakul Preet Singh left her fans concerned when news reports suggested that the actress has suffered a major back injury when she was trying to lift weights which further aggravated when she continued to work out. The actress is expected to have pushed herself a bit too far which has now resulted in bed rest. On Wednesday, as the news about her major injury went viral, the actress took to social media to assure her fans about her recovery and along with that, she also urged her fans about taking of their health.

Rakul Preet Singh drops health update as she recovers from a major injury; says, “I did something stupid”

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story to share a video dropping an update about her health and also opened up about the lesson she learnt through all of this. She shared, "Well here's a little health update. I did something very stupid. I didn't listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover." “I really hope I recover faster than that because it's not easy for me to give in and rest but it's a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body and it doesn't always work like that.”, she added. She signed off by concluding, “Thank you so much for all your wishes for people who messaged me and I will bounce back stronger. Lots of love."

While Rakul Preet Singh always puts her work first, this one seems to have left her with an important message.

On the work front, Rakul was currently expected to focus on De De Pyaar De 2 in which she will reprise the role of the chirpy, carefree Ayesha Khurana. The film will not only mark the return of Ajay Devgn as the lovestruck Ashish Mehra along with R Madhavan also joining this romantic comedy in a key role.

