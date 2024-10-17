The recent assassination of Baba Siddique has sent shock waves in the country and among the few who are extremely affected by this news is the Khan family. Not only did the Khan family share a close friendship with the respected political figure of Mumbai but with Lawrence Bishnoi claiming to be behind this attack, the security for Salman Khan and his family have been beefed up. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his family are also trying to recoup from this loss since they shared a familial bond with Siddique and his family too.

Arbaaz Khan reveals seeking police’s help to keep Salman Khan and his family ‘protected’; says, “Everyone is worried”

Not just Salman Khan, but many Bollywood celebrities share a close bond with Baba Siddique and most of them attended the last rites of the political personality. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was visibly affected by the attack and demise of Siddique and the actor was seen getting emotional on several occasions. Speaking about the loss for Khan family, followed by reports of Lawrence Bishnoi continuing to issue threats against Salman Khan and family, Arbaaz Khan told Zoom, “We are doing fine. I wouldn’t say that we are doing absolutely alright because there is a lot happening right now, in the family. Of course, everyone is worried.”

However, he also assured concerned fans that they are receiving a lot of help from Mumbai police and government to ensure complete security for their family. Arbaaz continued, “I wouldn’t say we are all okay right now, but we are trying to do what we can do the best. We are ensuring that everybody, along with the government and the police, is making sure that things go the way they should, and he’s protected. Everyone is doing their best. We want to stay this way right no.”

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi, a renowned gangster has been issuing several threats to Salman Khan and his family ever since the actor was accused in the 1998 blackbuck killing case.

