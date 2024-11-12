Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly, who was facing several accusations from her colleagues from the Star Plus show, was also subjected to allegations by her stepdaughter Esha Verma. The latter, who has already taken to social media in the past accusing Ganguly of having an affair with Ashwin K Verma when he was married to Esha’s mother, further alleged that Rupali and Ashwin have been abusive to her mother. This has resulted in Ganguly taking legal action against Esha where she has filed a defamation case against her stepdaughter for Rs. 50 crores.

Rupali Ganguly files defamation case against stepdaughter Esha Verma worth Rs. 50 crores

The Anupama actress’ lawyer Sana Raees Khan has opened up about Rupali Ganguly filing a case against Esha Verma. As per a Hindustan Times report, she said, “We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity.”

According to the defamation report filed by Rupali Ganguly, the latter has revealed in her statement she was not only shocked to hear such accusations and comments on social media platforms but also that she has undergone extreme mental trauma for which she has been taking treatment and had to also go through humiliation on the sets of her show. It further stated that while Rupali chose to remain silent for some time, with the rising accusations and blames, she has now demanded an immediate unconditional apology from her after Rupali and Ashwin’s 11-year-old son was dragged into this matter. Furthermore, the statement also showcased another side of the story where Ganguly insisted that she and her husband have always attempted to help Esha when she was struggling to get a break in the Indian entertainment industry by helping her with opportunities, setting up auditions and in other procedures.

Meanwhile, Esha Verma has termed Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma as abusive wherein she revealed that the popular TV star had once hit Esha’s mother and in the same statement, she also mentioned how Ashwin was also physically abusive as a person.

