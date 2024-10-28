BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan to unveil teaser of Karan Arjun; is the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ICONIC all set for a re-release?

The season of re-release is here and it is particularly heartening to see certain films, which flopped during their original run, becoming big hits when re-released. However, it is the urban, multiplex films which have mostly arrived in cinemas. There is a lot of demand for old massy classics to release in theatres as well. And it seems like it’s all set to happen.

A few minutes ago, blockbuster filmmaker Rakesh Roshan tweeted that the teaser of Karan Arjun (1995) will be unveiled today, that is, Monday, October 28 at 12 noon. He wrote, “Back in the 90’s there were no film teasers, but today I’m very excited to present the Karan Arjun teaser to you all! Stay tuned at 12 pm.”

Back in the 90’s there were no film teasers, but today I'm very excited to present the Karan Arjun teaser to you all! Stay tuned at 12 pm. — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) October 28, 2024

His tweet has led to an indication that Karan Arjun is all set to re-release in cinemas. Last week, there were also reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed a one minute teaser of Karan Arjun and it had also got people excited about its re-release.

Karan Arjun is a significant film as it starred superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and features them as brothers who loved each other to death. It also starred Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee Gulzar and Amrish Puri. The film is remembered for its epic casting, hit songs, powerful subject and memorable dialogues.

It now remains to be seen if Karan Arjun re-releases and if yes, when will it release in cinemas.

