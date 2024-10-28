comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.10.2024 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan to unveil teaser of Karan Arjun; is the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ICONIC all set for a re-release?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan to unveil teaser of Karan Arjun; is the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ICONIC all set for a re-release?

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan to unveil teaser of Karan Arjun; is the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ICONIC all set for a re-release?
By Fenil Seta -

The season of re-release is here and it is particularly heartening to see certain films, which flopped during their original run, becoming big hits when re-released. However, it is the urban, multiplex films which have mostly arrived in cinemas. There is a lot of demand for old massy classics to release in theatres as well. And it seems like it’s all set to happen.

BREAKING Rakesh Roshan to unveil teaser of Karan Arjun; is the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ICONIC all set for a re-release

BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan to unveil teaser of Karan Arjun; is the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ICONIC all set for a re-release?

A few minutes ago, blockbuster filmmaker Rakesh Roshan tweeted that the teaser of Karan Arjun (1995) will be unveiled today, that is, Monday, October 28 at 12 noon. He wrote, “Back in the 90’s there were no film teasers, but today I’m very excited to present the Karan Arjun teaser to you all! Stay tuned at 12 pm.”

His tweet has led to an indication that Karan Arjun is all set to re-release in cinemas. Last week, there were also reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed a one minute teaser of Karan Arjun and it had also got people excited about its re-release.

Karan Arjun is a significant film as it starred superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and features them as brothers who loved each other to death. It also starred Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee Gulzar and Amrish Puri. The film is remembered for its epic casting, hit songs, powerful subject and memorable dialogues.

It now remains to be seen if Karan Arjun re-releases and if yes, when will it release in cinemas.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan talks about his 75th birthday plans; reveals “I plan to RE-RELEASE Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in January 2025”; says that he’s planning Karan Arjun’s re-release as well

More Pages: Karan Arjun Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Not Sreeleela, Pooja Hegde to star opposite…

Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour!…

Lawrence Bishnoi’s community burns effigies…

SCOOP: PVRInox likely to allot 60 percent…

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan makes ‘You…

Ananya Panday confesses that she, Navya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification