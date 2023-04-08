comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sooraj Barjatya to direct newcomers in his next under the Newcomers Initiative

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sooraj Barjatya to direct newcomers in his next under the Newcomers Initiative

By Subhash K. Jha -

The Newcomers Initiative is a platform that offers opportunities to new talent such as actors, writers, directors, musicians, and technicians from all over India. Over 23 leading filmmakers of the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.

Sooraj R Barjatya has teamed up with Newcomers Initiative to launch new faces in his Rajshri Productions’s upcoming project. The film will be backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain. This marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Rajshri Productions after their successful partnership on the film Uunchai, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios have joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers Initiative.

Apparently, the collaboration aims to strengthen the film industry’s ecosystem and encourage the growth of new talent. Stay tuned for further updates.

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Uunchai producer Mahaveer Jain for Newcomers Initiative; Rajshri Production to launch new faces in its upcoming project

