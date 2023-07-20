Oppenheimer is all set to release in cinemas in less than 24 hours, on July 21, and the excitement across the world is palpable. India, too, is no exception. The advance ticket sales have been very encouraging and the film is set for a huge opening. Interestingly, the film has been director Christopher Nolan’s first R-rated flick since Insomnia (2002), which was released 21 years ago. As per reports, the reason for such a rating is because it has explicit sex scenes, again a first for the master director.

Oppenheimer passed with U/A by CBFC; controversial Bhagavad Gita scene retained; much-talked-about sex scene SELF-CENSORED by makers

But fans in India might be disappointed as these much-talked-about scenes have been mellowed down. Interestingly, it has been done not by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but by the makers themselves.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The studio knew that the CBFC would never allow the scene even if they requested for an ‘A’ rating. As a result, they themselves cut some shots off or reduced the length. They have tried their best to cut it smartly so that it doesn’t hinder the experience of the viewers. The end result is that the sex and nude scenes are there but in a not-so-objectionable manner.”

The source continued, “The CBFC only asked to mute the word ‘a*****e’ and to also remove it from the subtitles. Once it was done, the film was awarded a U/A certificate.”

The source also revealed, “Interestingly, the shot where Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) makes Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) read from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex has been retained. Usually, such shots are the first to be axed in today’s times as it can hurt sentiments. Surprisingly, the CBFC didn’t ask for it to be axed.”

The censor certificate for Oppenheimer was awarded on July 19, just a few hours before the press screening, which was held in Mumbai. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 180 minutes, that is, 3 hours.

