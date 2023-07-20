Bollywood's powerhouse duo, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are leaving no stone unturned as they ramp up the promotions for their much-anticipated movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The stars recently graced a song launch event in Delhi, captivating fans with their on-screen chemistry. But the excitement doesn't stop there, as the duo is all set to embark on a whirlwind multi-city tour to connect with audiences across the country.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar gear up for interactive sessions in I.I.M.U.N’s Back to School series

As part of their innovative promotional strategy, Ranveer and Alia are teaming up with renowned director Karan Johar to participate in India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N's) Back to School series. This extraordinary initiative will see the duo interacting with over 50,000+ students from more than 100 cities in India, sharing insights about their latest movie and engaging in inspiring conversations.

Talking about the film, directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features a stellar ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres on July 28, creating a buzz among fans and cinephiles.

Recently, the makers of the film released the songs ‘Ve Kamleya’, 'What Jhumka' and 'Tum Kya Mile,' along with the official trailer, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose backgrounds and lifestyles stand in stark contrast. While Rocky hails from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge and intelligence above all else. As the two fall in love, they face opposition from their disapproving families. To win their approval, Rocky and Rani decide to switch places and live with each other's families.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt says, “I have Gujarati blood in me”, Ranveer Singh turns into Gangubai Kathiawadi as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions start from Vadodara; watch

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.