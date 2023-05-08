Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan have proven to be one of the successful on-screen pairs. The duo has been praised for their natural and effortless chemistry, which was evident in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Akaash Vani. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their chemistry on the big screen. While their reunion is awaited, the duo has multiple upcoming projects in their kitty. In fact, Nushrratt is lately making headlines for her forthcoming flick Chatrapathi, co-starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda.

EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a secret on how to annoy Kartik Aaryan; watch

As Nushrratt and Sreenivas have started promoting the film, the duo also gave an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama where they extensively spoke about the film. Besides that, the Chatrapathi duo also participated in a fun rapid-fire round, where Nushrratt talked about her co-stars, including Kartik Aaryan. In addition, she also shared a trick to annoy Kartik.

During the rapid-fire round, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress was asked to name the easiest way to annoy her co-stars. When asked about Akshay Kumar, Nush immediately said, “To be late because he is always on time.” The next star on the list was Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared the screen with her in Dream Girl. In her response, she asserted, “Not laugh at his jokes, I think. He is a funny person. He cracks really funny jokes. When you don't laugh, he'll be like okay I've lost my mojo and nobody's laughing.”

Then came the Shehzada star. In a quick reply, Nushrratt said, “Give him a reply to his monologue.” For the unversed, both films in the PKP series feature a monologue by Kartik. His iconic monologue moments have not only been loved by the audience but also earned him the nickname 'The monologue king.'

Coming back to Chatrapathi, it is directed by VV Vinayak and has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad. The film is a Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 release of the same name with Prabhas in the lead. It is scheduled to release on May 12.

