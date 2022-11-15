comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2022 | 4:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrate their first marriage anniversary

Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha complete their first year of marriage today.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Today on November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha completed 1 year of marital bliss and their cuteness seems transcendent through. The couple have known each other for nearly a decade and are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrate their first marriage anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrate their first marriage anniversary

The love and admiration this they share for each other are total couple goals. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha jointly shared an adorable video montage on Instagram. “Celebrating one year of Love, Honor and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love,” the caption read.

Their love story is quite an inspiration to the youth; having been in a relationship since 2010 and even having worked together in 2014, the couple always seem in love with each other despite knowing each other for a decade. Today, the couple is enjoying a successful career and are still equally and madly in love with each other as they are dedicated towards their careers.

This it-couple of Bollywood have spent all their ups and downs together and have only empowered each other. And despite 2022 being a hectic year for Rajkummar with back-to-back releases Badhai Do, Hit and Monica O My Darling and ongoing shoots for Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi, the two seem to have gotten to spend quality time together.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao recalls getting Rs 300 as his first paycheck for teaching dance

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma becomes the new Michael Kors…

Actor John Aniston, father of Jennifer…

Champions: Aamir Khan steps down from acting…

SEVENTEEN celebrate two big wins at MTV EMAs…

On Children's Day, Dia Mirza shares how she…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares BTS of her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification