Today on November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha completed 1 year of marital bliss and their cuteness seems transcendent through. The couple have known each other for nearly a decade and are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrate their first marriage anniversary

The love and admiration this they share for each other are total couple goals. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha jointly shared an adorable video montage on Instagram. “Celebrating one year of Love, Honor and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love,” the caption read.

Their love story is quite an inspiration to the youth; having been in a relationship since 2010 and even having worked together in 2014, the couple always seem in love with each other despite knowing each other for a decade. Today, the couple is enjoying a successful career and are still equally and madly in love with each other as they are dedicated towards their careers.

This it-couple of Bollywood have spent all their ups and downs together and have only empowered each other. And despite 2022 being a hectic year for Rajkummar with back-to-back releases Badhai Do, Hit and Monica O My Darling and ongoing shoots for Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi, the two seem to have gotten to spend quality time together.

