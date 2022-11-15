In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam, who’s extremely possessive about the kitchen, will be seen in her element. The contestants and viewers expected that after coming back to the house following an impromptu eviction, Archana would have mended her ways.

To the disappointment of a few housemates, she is still very much the obstinate contestant, who is obsessed with cooking and bickering over kitchen duties. Unafraid to raise her voice even against her friends, Archana gets into a huge fight with her bestie Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose support for Archana has been unwavering after her eviction which was revoked two days ago.

It all began with Priyanka helping Archana prepare lunch and the latter gives Priyanka the additional task of chopping the vegetables. Archana reprimands Priyanka for being unhygienic and lazy. The fight escalates to the point where Ankit intervenes and reminds Archana that Priyanka was the first to stand up for her when her eviction was being considered.

Archana answers by saying “Ehsaan mat dikhana [Don’t show favors]” and takes the issue to a whole new level by pushing Priyanka’s buttons with the question “Mummy-Papa ne sikhaya nahin kya? [Didn't your parents teach you?]” She also instigates Priyanka by saying that the entire country knows that she is footage savvy. One would think that their friendship would be solid after Archana’s return to the house, but the opposite seems to be happening. Does the brawl mark the end of their friendship? Watch it unravel on Bigg Boss 16.

In the middle of fights and ever-changing equations among the housemates, the nominations task comes along to up the ante in the coveted house. Based on the legendary story of The Shepherd and the Wolf, the nomination task entails ‘sanchalak’ Sajid Khan listing off his favorite contestants.

These contestants stand immune from eviction for the week and the non-favorites must nominate each other in a farm set-up where makeshift sheeps will be assigned names of the non-favorites. To nominate a contestant, each non-favorite must pick a sheep of their choice and take it to the wolf as prey and cite their reason for nominating them. Who will be nominated this week and which contestants will be saved from eviction? Find out tonight!

