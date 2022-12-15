comscore

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at the box office

Rajkumar Santoshi officially revealed the title and release date of Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh earlier in the day

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi announced his upcoming film titled Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. The film is slated to release on the next Republic Day on January 26, 2023. Hence, it would be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s keenly-awaited Pathaan.

Although the SRK movie would be released a day before Republic Day on 25 January, it’s the same week after all and just a day apart.

The makers of Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh made the film and its release’s announcement through a video featuring clips from a number of Santoshi’s celebrated films over the decades. Although they revealed the release date, they have kept the star cast of the movie still under wraps.

But there were reports last year about the filmmaker’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi making her acting debut with this film. Also, as soon as the announcement video was out today, Tanisha wrote an emotional note congratulating her father for this movie.

As per the title, Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh is about the historical figures, Mahatma Gandhi and his killer Nathuram Godse. Pathaan, on the other hand, is an out-and-out sleek action entertainer by Yash Raj Films, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Also Read: ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan faces objection from Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, threatens to stall the film’s release

More Pages: Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh Box Office Collection

