BJP's Dr Narottam Mishra has strongly objected to the outfits worn by Deepika Padukone in the song from Pathaan

The song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan became an instant rage as soon as it was released earlier this week. But along with that, the visuals of the track, which mainly features Deepika Padukone, have irked the Madhya Pradesh government for the outfits she has worn in the song.

‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan faces objection from Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, threatens to stall the film’s release

Dr Narottam Mishra, the cabinet minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affair and Law Department in Madhya Pradesh Government and senior BJP leader has strongly objected to the visuals of the song.

Talking to a group of reporters, Mishra said, “The outfits worn (by Deepika Padukone) in the song are objectionable. It is evident that this song has been picturized by polluted minds. Anyways, Deepika ji has been a supporter of the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang; she attended the JNU protests.”

Giving an ultimatum to the makers of the movie, he added, “That’s why I would like to request (to the makers) to rectify the visuals and outfits (in the song), else we will need to think whether the film will be allowed to release in Madhya Pradesh.”

Earlier in the year, Mishra had also strongly objected to the portrayal of Ramayana and its characters in the teaser of Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Pathaan marks the comeback of SRK after more than four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars John Abraham and is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Also Read: Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his ab-tastic body, Deepika Padukone sizzles in hot bikini avatar in Pathaan song

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.