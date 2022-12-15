Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back to his biggest forte i.e., entertainment with his upcoming film Dhamaka directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina who is a specialist in making out-and-out entertainers and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad who is known for making high budget entertainers with rich production standards. The teaser which was unveiled a couple of months ago showed mostly the action side of the movie. The makers today launched the theatrical trailer of the movie which shows Ravi Teja in a double role to offer double entertainment.

While Swamy (Ravi Teja) is a poor and unemployed guy living in a slum area for whom getting at least one job in a month is a big task, Anand Chakravarthy (Ravi Teja again) is a multi-millionaire who can give employment to even 1000 in a month. On the other hand, Pavani (Sreeleela) is in love with both of them. Swamy and Anand have different paths, but destiny brings them together to fight a common enemy.

The plotline looks imposing, wherein the screenplay is racy and entertaining. Ravi Teja looked class as Anand and appeared massy as Swamy. He aced both the characters, though the mass character wins extra marks. Sreeleela is a charmer and Ravi Teja’s on-screen chemistry with her is loveable. Trinadha Rao Nakkina made Dhamaka a complete entertainer. Fans will be thrilled to see Ravi Teja in two contrasting roles.

Bheems Ceciroleo’s background score gives an extra kick, especially the Jinthaak beats. Already the film’s audio album received a superb response. Karthik Ghattamaneni’s camera work is commendable as every frame looks vivacious. People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts made the movie lavishly and there’s grandness all through. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada deserves a special mention for his hilarious writing. Predominantly, a dialogue on Trivikram is humorous and it shows the writer’s respect for the ace maker. On the whole, the trailer multiplies the curiosity on the movie and clearly, the makers have a winner on hand.

