The countdown for the release of the big Christmas 2023 release, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal has begun. The makers are all gearing up to introduce the audiences to the world of this social dramedy before it hits the big screen on December 21, 2023. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Dunki is among the least expensive films of SRK's career and it's all thanks to the taunt planning of Rajkumar Hirani and the team.

Rajkumar Hirani turns the most economical director for Shah Rukh Khan; Dunki BUDGET REVEALED

According to sources close to the development, the cost of production for Dunki excluding the remuneration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani is merely Rs. 90 crores. "Rajkumar Hirani is a writer, director, and editor and has a very clear vision of what he needs to shoot and how. He never wastes resources and goes ahead with proper planning of the shooting schedule. He pulled off the Dunki shoot in merely 70 days," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The budget of Dunki in terms of production cost excluding all talent fees is Rs. 90 crores, and the makers are all ready to spend around Rs. 30 to 35 crores on print and publicity. "It's a clash and hence more amount will be spent to market the film. The overall cost of production including PnA is in the range of Rs. 125 to 130 crores." the source added. The fees of talents are not included in the budget. If we take the acting fees of the ensemble cast barring SRK into the picture, the budget could be around Rs. 150 crores.

The makers have already pre-sold the satellite, digital and theatrical rights for a hefty sum and all the profits will be shared by Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani at a pre-decided ratio, but it is assured that Dunki is set to be one of the biggest money spinners of Indian Cinema even without a single show rolling out due to the massive pre-release deals and controlled budgets. The Rajkumar Hirani film is all headed to emerge as a blockbuster.

