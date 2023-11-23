Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War released earlier this year to favourable reviews. The movie was based during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It told the story of a group of scientists and their struggle to make India’s own Coronavirus vaccine while battling a lot of professional and personal obstacles.

The Vaccine War starred Nana Pataker in the role of the head of the scientists and it also starred Pallavi Joshi, Girika Oak, Sapthami Gowda, Nivedita Bhattacharya, etc. The film also featured Raima Sen as the evil journalist who wanted the mission to fail.

There has been demand from moviegoers to watch The Vaccine War on OTT, especially those who missed it during its theatrical run. It has now come to light that the movie will mostly be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the rights of the film have been sold to the OTT platform for a whopping Rs. 35 crores.

The Vaccine War is the third film for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in the Files trilogy. The Tashkent Files, which released in 2019, threw light on the sudden death of India’s former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He followed it up with The Kashmir Files in 2022, which showed the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley of Jammu and Kashmir in the earlier 1990s.

