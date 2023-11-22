comscore
SCOOP: Over 100 Shah Rukh Khan fans to travel from abroad to India for Dunki screening

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Trust Shah Rukh Khan’s fans to do the craziest things possible. In the post-pandemic world, the Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are functioning at their best by creating the right buzz around SRK’s movie - a phenomenon we saw in Pathaan and Jawan. With the soon-to-be-released, Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan fans are ready to take things a notch higher.

According to our highly placed sources, over 100 Shah Rukh Khan fans are traveling from across the globe to India exclusively to watch Dunki on the big screen. "It's not that Dunki won't be released in the country where these fans are residing in. But the Drop 1 of Dunki reminded them of their home country, India, and they want to experience this personal emotion in their home country itself," a source told Bollywood Hungama. The fans will be traveling to India only for Dunki from Nepal, Canada, Ethiopia, United States of America, and U.A.E among others.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also travels and crosses borders to come back to India in Dunki. "The traveling of all these fans from different parts of the world to India is in sync with the concept of Dunki. However, the only difference is - they would travel with a legal route - whereas SRK is shown to be taking an illegal route in the Raju Hirani film," the source told us further.

The exact count of fans traveling to the hometown is not known yet, but it's expected to be in the range of 100 to 150. "Who knows, their inspiration to travel to India might win them the chance of meeting their idol too," the source concluded.

Dunki releases on December 21, 2023.

Also Read: First song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, titled ‘Lutt Putt Gaya,’ to release on November 22?

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

