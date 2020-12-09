Rahul Roy recently suffered a brain stroke during his shoot in Kargil for L.A.C – Live The Battle. The actor was immediately airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then finally to Mumbai. Keeping up with his health, the actor was rushed to Nanavati Hospital where he has recovered and is being said to be discharged in a day. He will reportedly head home with his sister Priya Grace Roy and will continue his speech therapy.

As per the director Nitin Kumar Gupta, Rahul Roy will be reuniting him for another project, a murder mystery titled Stroke. Rahul Roy will be seen playing the role of a protagonist and will witness a murder but is unable to name the culprits since he suffers a stroke. The film is being said to launch in February while Rahul gears up for his next, Sayonee.

