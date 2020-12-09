Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2020 | 7:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Rahul Roy to play the victim of a stroke in his next titled Stroke

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rahul Roy recently suffered a brain stroke during his shoot in Kargil for L.A.C – Live The Battle. The actor was immediately airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then finally to Mumbai. Keeping up with his health, the actor was rushed to Nanavati Hospital where he has recovered and is being said to be discharged in a day. He will reportedly head home with his sister Priya Grace Roy and will continue his speech therapy.

As per the director Nitin Kumar Gupta, Rahul Roy will be reuniting him for another project, a murder mystery titled Stroke. Rahul Roy will be seen playing the role of a protagonist and will witness a murder but is unable to name the culprits since he suffers a stroke. The film is being said to launch in February while Rahul gears up for his next, Sayonee.

Also Read: Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke during his film’s shoot in Kargil

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty was one of the most…

Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Prachi…

EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Ranveer Singh and Rohit…

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay…

Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Nanhi Kali…

Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification