Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.11.2020 | 8:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke during his film’s shoot in Kargil

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rahul Roy, who was in Kargil has been rushed to Srinagar for immediate medical attention. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film LAC – Live The Battle in Kargil where he suffered with a brain stroke. The actor has made quite the name for himself since the 90s and even participated in Bigg Boss.

Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke, currently in ICU

Apparently, the reason behind his brain stroke is the harsh weather condition of the region and he was immediately rushed to Srinagar for proper medical care and was then moved to Mumbai. The 52-year-old actor is currently in ICU and is responding well to the treatment. While there are no further details regarding his health conditions, he is currently admitted at Nanavati Hospital.

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

Brahmastra made on a budget ‘way over’ Rs.…

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature…

National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor…

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha…

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification