Rahul Roy, who was in Kargil has been rushed to Srinagar for immediate medical attention. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film LAC – Live The Battle in Kargil where he suffered with a brain stroke. The actor has made quite the name for himself since the 90s and even participated in Bigg Boss.

Apparently, the reason behind his brain stroke is the harsh weather condition of the region and he was immediately rushed to Srinagar for proper medical care and was then moved to Mumbai. The 52-year-old actor is currently in ICU and is responding well to the treatment. While there are no further details regarding his health conditions, he is currently admitted at Nanavati Hospital.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

