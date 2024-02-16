Forbes India has unveiled its annual 30 under 30 list, where it picks 30 ‘trailblazers and disruptors’ across fields who have made a mark for themselves under the age of 30.

Forbes India has unveiled its annual 30 under 30 list, where it picks 30 ‘trailblazers and disruptors’ across fields who have made a mark for themselves under the age of 30. Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan and Dot have been named on the list this year.

Radhika Madan, Rashmika Mandanna, Dot featured on 2024 Forbes India ‘trailblazers and disruptors’ list of 30 under 30

At 27, Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the popular stars, who juggles between Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, directed by Rishab Shetty. In 2018, she starred in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which was a massive commercial success. She has starred in several Hindi films like Mission Majnu, Goodbye, and Animal. She is also set to star in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 sequel Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend and Chhava.

Radhika Madan is a 28-year-old star who has gone from being a TV star to a movie actor. She made her acting debut with the television serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in 2014. Madan made her Bollywood debut with the film Pataakha in 2018, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In 2020, she starred in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Radhika has also appeared in other films such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019), Shiddat (2021), Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (2023) among others. She will next star in Sanaa and Sarfira.

At age 25, Dot aka Aditi Saigal forayed into films with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in December 2023. Known as an independent musician, this film marked her debut in the industry.

