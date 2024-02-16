While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff played sleek spies in the YRF action entertainer War, fans are excited to see the franchise return with the superstar headlining the cast. However, RRR fame Jr NTR and Kiara Advani have joined the cast, who will be essaying key roles in War 2. Now, the latest update on that front is that the film is going on floors in Mumbai in April 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to lock horns during action sequences in April 2024 in Mumbai for War 2: Report

Ayan Mukerji conducted two schedules last year in Spain and Abu Dhabi respectively. Now, he is set to bring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR for an extensive schedule which will be action-packed. According to Mid-day, a source said, “Ayan and Aditya are pulling out all stops to make sure that the face-off is a spectacular sequence. The Telugu actor will join the shoot in April-end, after he completes Devara: Part 1. The producer-director duo have planned a nine-day schedule, during which the two actors will shoot the portion that will include hand-to-hand combat and martial arts. While this sequence will begin on a set in Mumbai, a part of it will be shot in an international locale.”

Before he locks horns with Jr. NTR, Hrithik Roshan will shoot his solo portions throughout April 2024. The source further said, “Hrithik’s entry scene will be canned at the start of the schedule. The makers have planned an equally massive action entry sequence for Jr NTR as well. Knowing that action will be the USP of War 2, Ayan and Adi have roped in 11 international stunt coordinators, including Steve Brown, Spiro Razatos, Nikita Rozenko and Miguel Juzgado, who worked on Rambo: Last Blood [2019].”

The film will be released around Independence Day 2025.

