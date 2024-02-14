Neha Dhupia recently kicked off her famous podcast No Filter Neha which sees a host of Indian celebrities presenting themselves in the most candid manner.

The highly anticipated sixth season of the popular podcast, No Filter Neha, hosted by model-actress Neha Dhupia is set to be even more electrifying this season. Amid a wide range of celebrities who will be coming to the show as guests, we hear another name has been added to the list and it is of Rashmika Mandana. The actress fondly became known as India's national crush after the release of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and it catapulted her to fame not only across the country but also worldwide.

Pushpa and Animal actress Rashmika Mandana to grace No Filter Neha Season 6

From what we hear, the Animal actress has already become a confirmed guest on the upcoming chat show. In fact, if sources are to be believed, actor-producer turned host, Neha Dhupia is gearing up to welcome some of the biggest stars in the upcoming season which is expected to feature an impressive lineup including Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon. The addition of Rashmika Mandana, who is known for her charm and versatility, has now added a new layer of excitement to the talk show, especially after a successful 2023 wherein the actress also gained fame for her role as Geetanjali in the blockbuster Ranbir Kapoor film Animal.

It is being said that fans can eagerly anticipate Rashmika's insights and revelations on a wide spectrum of topics – from fun anecdotes to relatable experiences, emotional moments, and the intricacies of her professional journey.

As for the show, the popular audio podcast No Filter Neha 6 is gearing up for a brand new format with adapting to a video format alongside that will stream on Jio TV and Jio TV Plus. Speaking of Rashmika, the actress too has a host of films ready in the pipeline which not only includes Pushpa 2 but also The Girlfriend, Rainbow and of course, Animal Park.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to appear in Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha? Here’s what we know

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.