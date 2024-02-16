Miyan Chote Miyan, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, recently wrapped the extensive Jordan schedule of the film. The actors filmed four songs in Jordan, one of which has Sonakshi Sinha’s special appearance. Now, the makers are set to drop the first song on February 19, 2024.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to unveil Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track on February 19, 2024

Akshay Kumar on Friday dropped the first look of the title track featuring Tiger Shroff. He wrote, “Bade ka swag, chote ka style. 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024.”

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently said, “People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct to feel scared, an instinct to try to achieve something impossible! In this movie, the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, it's going to be a treat for action lovers”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will release on Eid 2024 in April.

