Amazon Prime Video announced today the premiere of critically-acclaimed thrilling spy drama A Call To Spy on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas who has also acted in the movie, A Call To Spy is the untold true story of three WWII heroines. An inspiring film of exemplary bravado and suspense starring Radhika Apte, Sarah Megan Thomas, and Stana Katic in leading roles also marks Radhika’s international film debut.

Talking about the film’s premiere on the service, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are always committed towards offering our subscribers, who are ardent cinephiles the very best of cinema. ‘A Call to Spy’ is a fascinating story of female war-time agents, something which audiences are yet to explore/witness in prominence. Having already garnered plaudits on the global stage, we are glad to bring this inspiring story to our customers in India.”

Actor Radhika Apte, who plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan, says, “I couldn’t be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe and I am extremely excited about the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video. Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world.”

“I am thrilled that A Call To Spy will be an Amazon Original in India. Radhika Apte is an incredible talent and it was a joy to work with her. She was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find Radhika's portrayal of Noor nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking." said Sarah Megan Thomas.

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency –“SOE” – to recruit and train women as spies. The spies, referred to by The Irish Times as “Churchill’s wonder women,” had a daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE’s “Spymistress,” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws on various “spy files”, and as well as interviews with living relatives and friends.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.