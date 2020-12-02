Sonu Sood, who has inspired the entire country, with his selfless gestures towards underprivileged population, students and frontline workers throughout the course of the on-going pandemic has a new feather added to his hat. Honouring his noble efforts and for extending a helping hand to those in need, Andhra Pradesh based Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, Sarat Chandra Degree College and Sarat Chandra Junior College has named a department after him. The Arts and Humanities department of the umbrella institution has been rechristened as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities.

Talking about it, Sood says, "I am extremely humbled and grateful. I feel fortunate that I received the opportunity to help whoever was in need. And now that such a big institute has honoured my actions, I will only be motivated to keep being there for those who need me."

We hear that this is just the beginning as many other universities will be honouring him for his noble deeds and will be teaching their students about his philanthropic services so that they learn about the value of goodness and helping each other.

A while back, the actor had come up with a scholarship programme in his mother's honour to support IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams and reach their goals. He was also instrumental in helping students in a village in Haryana and sent smartphones so that they can attend online classes. Sood had also helped JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam.

