“After Radhe I am returning to Chennai” says homesick Prabhu Dheva

BySubhash K. Jha

The multi-talented Prabhu Dheva is at the moment directing his second cop film in a row starring Salman Khan. Prabhu admits it isn’t easy directing two back-to-back khaki sagas with Salman.

“Luckily the cop in Dabangg 3 is very different from the cop in Radhe. So it wasn’t hard to start the second project after the first was over. Audiences will see a completely different Salman in Radhe,” promises Prabhu who has been stationed in Mumbai for more than a year now.

Now that Radhe is almost complete Prabhu wants to return home to Chennai. “In the past few years I’ve been concentrating only on direction. I’ve three acting assignments pending in Tamil. I have to complete those. I also need to spend time with my sons.”

Prabhu hasn’t seen them for some time now. “Usually they join me in Mumbai during their school holidays. But now they’ve exams going on. So they are unable to travel to be with me. I miss them.”

