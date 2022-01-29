comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2022 | 3:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Raashii Khanna makes her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn starrer crime-dram Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Raashii Khanna is all set to make her OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, co-starring Ajay Devgn, the trailer for the same launched today, offering insights into the crime thriller show.

Raashii Khanna makes her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn starrer crime-dram Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness

Donning coloured short hair, Raashii Khanna makes an impact with her intriguing character. Coming in like a breath of fresh air in the seemingly dark and daunting world of Rudra, Raashii Khanna creates excitement for her character.

Creating an uproar across quarters, Raashii Khanna has been marking her presence all over with a streak of projects lined up. While the actress has begun shooting for her Bollywood debut 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna is currently shooting for her South venture with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow. The actress forays into the digital space with Applause Entertainment's Rudra, making an explosive entry on OTT.

Apart from Rudra, Raashii Khanna is also gearing up for Raj and DK's next with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.

ALSO READ: Rudra-The Edge of Darkness Trailer: Ajay Devgn takes on the role of a cop on a mission in Disney+ Hotstar’s brand-new crime drama

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi signs new OTT web…

Mastram's producers to make a multi-season…

Shah Rukh Khan’s next production Love Hostel…

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to…

BREAKING: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Kriti…

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan not keen to join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification