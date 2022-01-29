comscore

Last Updated 29.01.2022 | 5:57 PM IST

SCOOP: Romance is in the air – Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the new love birds in Bollywood

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan has always kept a low profile about his personal life, but he is too big a star to keep everything a secret. After deciding to part ways with Sussanne Khan, the actor has been co-parenting to raise their kids. Bollywood Hungama has now got an exclusive scoop. It seems that Hrithik has finally found a new love.

SCOOP: Romance is in the air – Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the new love birds in Bollywood

 

"Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a close friend of Roshan told Bollywood Hungama on the condition of anonymity.

Interestingly, the ex-couple of Sussanne and Hrithik both seem to have finally moved on to find a new partner in their lives. While Sussanne is in a happy place with Arslan, Hrithik seems to be moving into the state of love again with Saba. "That's what maturity is all about right? They respect each other, and will continue to co-parent, while moving on with their personal lives," the source concluded.

Hrithik is meanwhile all set to take the country by storm with his avatar of a gangster in Vikram Vedha. He is paired with Saif Ali Khan in this action thriller.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan not keen to join Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan in YRF’s spy universe?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

New notification