Raashii Khanna drops subtle glimpse of her role in the upcoming project

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Raashii Khanna made a post giving us a glimpse of her look for an upcoming film, but this time it's as understated as it is captivating. She was seen waiting in her vanity between shots, dressed in a classic blue kurti. With minimal makeup and a soft, natural charm, Raashii captioned the photo: "waiting for my shot like", perfectly capturing her relaxed, poised vibe.

Known for effortlessly transitioning across languages and genres, Raashii once again takes on a role that challenges her range and adaptability. While details of the film remain tightly under wraps, the simplicity of her look hints at a character that’s grounded, emotionally layered, and perhaps part of a story rooted in realism. Fans were quick to appreciate her minimal, elegant styling, praising her ability to completely transform for every role.

From gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Raashii Khanna has constantly taken bold choices and given versatile performances. And with several upcoming projects teased, plus a recent sighting at Excel Entertainment’s office. Excitement is steadily building for what’s next.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna speaks out on Bollywood’s South remake trend; says, “Dubbed films are anyway available to watch online”


