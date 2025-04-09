Raashii believes the industry is slowly recognizing this shift and hopes filmmakers will start exploring new genres and stories, as audience preferences are evolving rapidly.

Actor Raashii Khanna acknowledges the prevalent trend of Bollywood drawing inspiration from successful South Indian films to boost box office performance. However, she believes it’s time for the industry to shift gears. With audiences now craving original storytelling and dubbed South films easily available online, Raashii stresses the need for fresh content. In today’s pan-India cinema landscape, she agrees that Bollywood’s attempt to replicate South hits is a reality, but one that needs rethinking.

Raashii Khanna speaks out on Bollywood’s South remake trend; says, “Dubbed films are anyway available to watch online”

Raashii told Hindustan Times, “⁠I can’t disagree that we do see remakes from the south quite often but I think the industry is also realising more and more that the audience needs newer content and that dubbed films are anyway available to watch online.”

She added, “With the rise of OTT platforms, language is no longer a barrier. I can sense a shift in the industry's mindset, and I genuinely hope we start creating more original content and exploring different genres—because honestly, no one really knows what will work anymore.”

Raashii Khanna, who made her debut in 2013 with Madras Cafe, has established herself across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Her filmography includes titles like Oohalu Gusagusalade, Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, Sardar, and Aranmanai 4.

Speaking about her experience in both industries, Raashii Khanna said, “Everyone shares the same passion—to make good films and be part of them.” She added, “The only thing I can think of, except the language; which is also not a barrier anymore is that each industry is rooted in its culture. You will see those flavours of their traditional values subtly in their films. It’s amazing how united we are even in diversity because the emotions run the same through all languages. And that’s the common string.”

For The Sabarmati Report actor, working on Aghathiyaa was a valuable learning experience. She stated, “The genre was the first thing that attracted me to Aghathiyaa and then of course the story which is a perfect element of thriller, horror and fantasy. ⁠My biggest takeaway is that horror films aren’t easy to shoot. It takes a lot to bring it together. As an actor, it’s challenging in a way where you are reacting to things that aren’t really in front of you. It expands your imagination a bit also. So it was quite a learning experience. And for Aghathiyaa, they have used a lot of new technology to give the audience a good theatrical experience.”

