Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is set to take the spotlight in Student of the Year 3, the latest chapter of Karan Johar’s iconic franchise, with filming slated to begin on April 20, 2025, in Mumbai. Unlike its theatrical predecessors, this installment will be a six-episode web series directed by debutant Reema Maya and is generating buzz for Shanaya’s rumored double role.

Shanaya Kapoor to play double role in Student Of The Year 3, shoot to kick off from April 20: Report

The Student of the Year franchise, known for launching stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria, is transitioning to OTT with SOTY 3, expected to stream on JioHotstar. According to reports, the series will be shot over a tight 30-day schedule, reflecting the fast-paced vision of director Reema Maya, celebrated for her acclaimed short Nocturnal Burger (2023).

Shanaya Kapoor to essay double role in SOTY 3

A recent report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “SOTY 3 has been taking shape for the past six years. Finally, Karan has given the green signal and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20. It will be a tight schedule of just over 30 days to shoot six episodes.” Meanwhile, the report also quoted another insider saying, “SOTY 3 will now be her fourth project and her streaming debut. Interestingly, Shanaya will be seen in a double role, which is a first in the SOTY franchise.”

Beyond SOTY 3, Shanaya’s 2025–2026 slate is bustling. Her debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama directed by Santosh Singh, has wrapped and is eyeing a theatrical release. She’s also starring in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, slated for Valentine’s Day 2026, and a yet-untitled project with Abhay Verma.

