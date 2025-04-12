Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported about the new, dashing look of the highly talented actor Vikrant Massey. The 12th Fail (2023) actor has been seen sporting a long beard off late; we mentioned how this uber-cool, never-seen-before avatar has sparked curiosity about what project he is preparing for next.

Vikrant Massey growing his beard for the role of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar?

As per the buzz in the trade, one of the projects for which Vikrant Massey is growing a beard is an international, ambitious film in which he’ll play Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Vikrant will grow his beard even more so that it matches with the look of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar by the time the film is ready to go on floors. The makers and Vikrant have finalized the look and they are confident that it will take moviegoers by storm.”

In October 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that the actor is expected to play the lead role in an international thriller inspired by an episode from the life of global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film will focus on Gurudev’s successful intervention in Colombia's brutal 52-year civil war, resolving the conflict without resorting to violence. It is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain.

A source further told us last year, “The film will be made in English and Spanish and is meant for a global audience; it'll be dubbed in various international and Indian languages. It focuses on how one of the biggest internal conflicts of the world was resolved by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with the aid of ancient Indian wisdom. The supporting cast and crew will mainly comprise acclaimed and Academy Award-winning people from Los Angeles, USA and Colombia. Moreover, renowned filmmakers will also be presenting this big-budget, ambitious film in different countries.”

