On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Applause Entertainment has dropped a major announcement regarding its upcoming series, Gandhi. Grammy Award Winner and musical maestro A.R. Rahman has come on board to compose the music for their highly anticipated series. The production house has stated that Rahman will be bring his unparalleled craft to this sweeping saga of Indian Independence, elevating the series to new artistic heights.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, opened up about this collaboration and said "Gandhi is not just a series, it’s a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world. With Rahman’s score, I believe we are crafting something truly special – a series that both entertains and inspires.”

A.R. Rahman too shared his excitement, “Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta.”

Hansal Mehta, Director, added, “Gandhi is a deeply human retelling of M K Gandhi’s life story, a story that continues to inspire generations. Having A.R. Rahman join us on this journey is truly a dream come true. His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi’s life to the forefront.”

Directed by Hansal Mehta and based on Ramachandra Guha's definitive writings, this collaboration promises to weave together history, emotion, and sound in ways never before experienced on screen. His compositions will not only support the visuals but also capture the essence of Gandhi’s teachings on truth, love, and non-violence, becoming a powerful part of the narrative.

