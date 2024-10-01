Reports indicate that the operation lasted approximately an hour, and while he is in stable condition, doctors anticipate that he will remain hospitalized for several days.

Bollywood actor Govinda is currently recuperating in a hospital following an unfortunate incident involving his licensed firearm. The 60-year-old star sustained a leg injury earlier today when the weapon misfired at his residence near Juhu. He was swiftly taken to Criticare Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet lodged beneath his knee. Reports indicate that the operation lasted approximately an hour, and while he is in stable condition, doctors anticipate that he will remain hospitalized for several days.

According to Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, the actor was preparing for a morning flight to Kolkata for a scheduled performance when the accident occurred. “We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata, and I had already arrived at the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his home when this unfortunate incident took place,” Sinha explained. Fortunately, Sinha noted that it is a blessing that the injury was limited to his leg and not more severe.

As per a report in NDTV, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was in Kolkata at the time of the incident. Upon learning of the mishap, she quickly made arrangements to return to Mumbai. As the situation unfolded, the actor called both his wife and manager for assistance. The police were notified, and shortly thereafter, Govinda was transported to the medical facility. His daughter, Tina Ahuja, later arrived to be by his side.

Sources close to the actor indicated that he was in the process of securing his firearm in a cupboard when the weapon fell and discharged. Medical professionals, led by Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, successfully extracted the bullet during surgery. “His condition is stable, and we expect him to be discharged in three to four days, though he will require about a month to rest,” Dr. Agarwal stated.

From his hospital bed, Govinda released an audio message to his supporters, expressing gratitude for their prayers and well-wishes. “I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers,” he conveyed, highlighting the support he feels from his fans and loved ones during this difficult time.

Family members and close friends quickly gathered at the hospital after hearing the news. His brother, Kirti Kumar, shared insights into Govinda’s resilient spirit. “He has strong willpower and expressed a desire to return home this evening. However, the doctors have advised that he will need to stay here for a couple of days,” Kumar remarked, thanking the actor's fans for their unwavering support.

Vinay Anand, the actor’s nephew, noted, “The blessings of fans all over the world are with him. He could have faced a much worse outcome, but he is fine now. He was laughing and mentioned that it was divine intervention that saved him. He said Bajrang Bali protected him.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally reached out to Govinda to check on his health. “I have contacted Govinda to express my sincere concern for his well-being. On behalf of the government and the people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery,” Shinde stated. He also assured the actor that he and his family would receive any necessary support during this trying period.

Following the incident, early reports suggested that Govinda had not filed a complaint with law enforcement. However, authorities have seized the firearm involved and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As a precaution, security measures at the hospital have been enhanced to ensure the safety of the actor and his family.

