Ananya Panday announces her own podcast on World Mental Health Day 2024; see the trailer

Ananya Panday announces her own podcast on World Mental Health Day 2024; see the trailer

The So Positive Podcast trailer will be released on 10th October, marking World Mental Health Day, with the first episode available to stream on 15th October.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a world constantly connected by notifications, screens, and endless digital noise, are we truly connecting with ourselves and each other? To explore this vital question and to promote healthier online habits, Ananya Panday is launching the So Positive Podcast, a transformative series aimed at navigating mental health in the digital age. The So Positive Podcast trailer will be released on 10th October, marking World Mental Health Day, with the first episode available to stream on 15th October.

In a candid and heartfelt conversation about mental health and social media, Ananya Panday teams up with six renowned content creators to share their personal journeys and practical insights into achieving digital well-being. Joining Ananya on the So Positive journey are influential voices from the world of content creation: Prajakta Koli, Sumukhi Suresh, Yashraj Mukhate, Ankush Bahuguna, and, Nick. Each episode will feature in-depth discussions and personal stories from the creators, providing listeners with actionable strategies for maintaining mental balance in today’s hyperconnected world.

Speaking about the importance of this project, Ananya Panday shared: “In today's digital age, our lives are so intertwined with social media, and while it brings many positives, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Through the So Positive Podcast, I hope we can all take a step back, reflect on our online habits, and prioritize our mental well-being. It’s a conversation we all need to have—about the ways we engage online and how we can create a more positive space for ourselves and others.”

 

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares excitement at the trailer of mother Bhavana Pandey’s show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

