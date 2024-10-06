The beloved romantic comedy franchise Tanu Weds Manu is set to return with its third installment, as per a latest report. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the upcoming film will once again feature Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, who have previously captivated audiences with their performances in the first two films.

Tanu Weds Manu 3 in the works, Kangana Ranaut to explore triple role with R Madhavan: Report

Continuing the Franchise

Since its debut in 2011, Tanu Weds Manu quickly became a sleeper hit, leading to a highly successful sequel in 2015. The second film not only performed well at the box office but also became the highest-grossing Hindi feature film led by a female protagonist. Despite the overwhelming fan demand for a third part, official announcements had been scarce until now.

According to Pinkvilla, Aanand L Rai and his writing partner, Himanshu Sharma, have finally locked the plot for Tanu Weds Manu 3. A source close to the development revealed to the publication, “Tanu Weds Manu 3 beautifully continues from the point where the first and second part ended. It’s a sequel in true sense, and the makers have come across a story that organically leads itself to a trilogy.”

Tanu Weds Manu 3 to be a Blend of Humor, Romance, and Drama

True to its predecessors, the third installment will maintain the franchise's signature blend of humor, romance, and drama. The source elaborated saying, “Staying true to the world of parts one and two, the third installment too will be a blend of humor with romance and drama. The basic idea is locked by Aanand L Rai, and the intent is to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025.”

Kangana’s Triple Role and Madhavan’s Return

In a significant twist, Kangana Ranaut will take on a triple role for the first time in her career, while R Madhavan will reprise his singular role. “Kangana is excited to explore the first triple role of her career and is awaiting a complete narration from Aanand L Rai. The film will give her the opportunity to dive into new shades as a performer,” the source added.

For context, Kangana had previously showcased her versatility with a double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Tanu Weds Manu 3 is expected to begin shooting by July or August 2025, once Aanand L Rai completes his current project, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Emergency.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency progresses in Bombay High Court after agreement to CBFC’s cut requests

More Pages: Tanu Weds Manu 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.