Paramount Pictures has announced its plans for A Quiet Place 3, as well as another sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog during its annual investor day presentation on Tuesday.

Brian Robbins, the company’s newly installed president and chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, according to The Hollywood Reporter, proclaimed that the company had “the biggest, most iconic franchises serving everyone from preschoolers to boomers to generations X, Y and Z.” He also suggested that many of these cinematic properties won’t exist purely on the big screen. They will instead “live across films, series and consumer products.”

A Quiet Place Part III will debut in 2025. Other than its release year, details including the involvement of writer-director John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe have been kept under wraps. However, their participation seems likely because the third movie will serve as a direct sequel to 2021’s pandemic-era box office hit A Quiet Place Part II. After steering A Quiet Place to critical and commercial glory, Krasinski wrote and directed the follow-up film, which opened in May 2021 and grossed nearly $300 million globally, a huge feat amid COVID-19.The third part is separate from writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s upcoming A Quiet Place installment. Paramount has yet to announce who will star in the film, but the studio has scheduled it to premiere in theaters on Sept. 22, 2023.

Paramount has also commenced development on a third feature film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The news comes ahead of the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is set to open on April 8. Along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, producers Paramount and Sega have set a television series about Knuckles, a character in Sonic’s orbit. Ben Schwartz is returning to voice the title character and Jim Carrey is reprising his role as Doctor Robotni. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, as the local sheriff Tom Wachowski and his veterinarian wife Maddie, will be back for the sequel as well.

The studio also used its time on stage to announce that it will bring back the Star Trek reboot cast and crew of Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto in a new space adventure that is set to start shooting this year.

To highlight its franchise fare, Paramount also mentioned that it is planning a new Transformers trilogy starring Anthony Ramos of In the Heights fame and directed by Creed II filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., along with a spinoff animated film featuring the popular robots. All of these cinematic offerings are in service of growing Paramount Plus, its in-house Netflix challenger. To that end, Paramount movies will begin to stream exclusively on the series starting in 2024 and many of the new installments in the studio’s franchises will also launch spinoff films and shows.

