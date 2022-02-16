South Korean female pop group ITZY member Chaeryeong has tested positive for COVID-19. She becomes the third member to have contracted the coronavirus following Lia and Yeji's diagnosis. On February 16, JYP Entertainment, the group's agency, released a statement informing about the diagnosis.

"We are informing you that Chaeryeong tested positive for COVID-19 on the afternoon of February 16. Previously, Chaeryeong was in self-quarantine after receiving negative test results on the PCR test she took on the morning of February 12. On the morning of February 15, she tested positive on the self-test kit, so she immediately underwent PCR testing, and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the afternoon of February 16," the statement read, according to Korean publication Soompi.

"Chaeryeong already completed the second dose of her vaccine, and she currently has no symptoms other than coughing and a headache, so she is receiving at-home treatment according to the guidelines of the disease control authorities. We will consider the artist’s health as top priority, and we will do our best so that [Chaeryeong] can concentrate on treatment and recovery," it concluded.

The group made their Japanese debut on December 22 with a compilation album titled It'z Itzy.

